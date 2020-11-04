66.7 F
KDNS Local News

Unofficial Jewell County General Election Results – 11/3/2020

By Derek Nester

Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Announced

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 edition of the Twin Valley League All-League teams have been announced. FIRST TEAM Centralia Jr 5 Avery Deters Outside Hitter Clifton-Clyde Sr 2 Kiara Knox Outside Hitter Frankfort Sr 2 Mariah Broxterman Hitter Hanover So 23 Ceegan Atkins Outside Hitter Hanover Jr 17 Madison Bruna Middle Hitter Hanover Jr 20 Avery Behrends Setter Linn Jr 20 Kyrah...
Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback...
MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Previous articleUnofficial Lincoln County General Election Results – 11/3/2020
Next articleRepublicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

