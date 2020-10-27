Cloud Co. Comm. College To Offer Certified Nurse Aid Courses

Cloud County Community College will be offering two online-hybrid Certified Nurse Aide courses starting in November at both the Concordia and Geary County campuses.

This course will prepare the students to care for the ill, disabled or elderly in a nursing home or hospital setting.

Online coursework for the CNA class on the Concordia campus begins November 10. Clinicals will be at Cloud County Community College’s Nursing Department. The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

Week one – Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov 18, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Week two – Monday, Nov. 23, 5-10 p.m.

Week three – Monday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 4, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-4 p.m.

Sandra Grubb, RN, will be the instructor for the online portion and Diana Gering, RN, will be the clinical instructor. Class size is limited to 10 students.

Online coursework for the Junction City class will begin on November 17, and conclude on December 15. Clinicals will be at Cloud County’s Geary County campus, 631 Caroline in Junction City, in Building C, Room 2.

The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

Week one – Sunday, Nov. 29, 2-7:45 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Week two – Sunday, Dec. 6, 2-7:45 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Week three – Monday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Instructor for both the online and clinical portions of the class will be Sandra Grubb, RN. Class size is limited to 10 students.

For more information or to pre-register for the classes, call JoDee Aldridge-Ball, CCCC Allied Health Coordinator, at 1.800.729.5101 or 785.243.1435, ext. 375, or by emailing jaldridge@cloud.edu.