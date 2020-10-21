59 F
Checks totaling $10,000 presented to SCC during October BOG meeting

By Derek Nester

KNDY Area High School Volleyball Sub-State Brackets Announced

Derek Nester
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state brackets for area high school volleyball teams. 3A - @ St. Mary's High...
Chiefs Defeat Bills, 26-17, Behind Relentless Ground Attack on Monday Night

Derek Nester
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 26-17, behind a ferocious rushing game on Monday night as Kansas...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/16/2020

Derek Nester
North Central Kansas League Augusta 47, Abilene 0 Chapman 37, Council Grove 6 Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18 Marysville 20, Clay Center 0 Riley County 44, Concordia 23 Twin Valley...
Kansas Athletics Announces Border Showdown Basketball Rivalry Postponed to 2021-22 Season

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today that due to the unique and difficult challenges COVID-19 has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season,...
Jayhawks Game Preview: West Virginia

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at Milan...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Lincoln, NE (Oct. 21, 2020) – Southeast Community College received checks worth $10,000 on Oct. 20, proceeds from the 29th Annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament held in September.

Nebraska Public Power District representative Gary Thompson presented the checks. Each of SCC’s Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses received the funds to go toward their scholarship funds.

“We had a different-looking tournament this year,” said Thompson, a member of the NPPD Board. “We did not hold the pro-am tournament, and only professionals from Nebraska and top amateurs from the state played in the professional tournament. Still, due to our wonderful sponsors, we were able to raise $50,000 to distribute to the five schools who are members of the Nebraska Community College Association.

Dr. Paul Illich, SCC president, accepted the checks on behalf of SCC during the regular monthly meeting of the SCC Board.

Proceeds from the annual tournament surpassed $1.7 million in scholarship money for students attending five community colleges within NPPD’s service territory. SCC has received approximately $340,000 from the tournament since it began.

Endorsed and administered by the Nebraska Section of the PGA and the Nebraska Golf Association, the tournament is coordinated by the NPPD and is held at the Elk’s Country Club in Columbus since 1992.

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $35 million in Rental Assistance to Keep Kansans in Their Homes, Businesses

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to...
KDHE Adds North Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North...
KDOT: Deer-Vehicle Collisions Highest In Fall

Derek Nester
The Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and AAA Kansas are working together this fall to...
COVID-19 Kills 10, Infects All 52 Other Residents at Norton Nursing Home

Derek Nester
NORTON, KAN – An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a nursing home facility in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility...
Resident Death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, October 19, 2020 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the sixth...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
