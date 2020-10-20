Stagemeyer Provides Occupational Therapy Services at Norton County Hospital

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital welcomed a new occupational therapist to its staff in August 2020. Chelsea Stagemeyer, OTR/L, has a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation studies from the College of Saint Mary, Omaha, Nebraska, and a master’s degree of occupational therapy also from the College of Saint Mary.

Stagemeyer’s past experiences include working in a skilled nursing facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, and at Cozad Community Hospital in inpatient, outpatient and home health care settings. At Norton County Hospital, she provides occupational therapy services to outpatients, as well as hospital inpatients in acute, skilled and intermediate levels.

According to Stagemeyer, occupational therapy helps increase a person’s participation and independence in daily activities. Occupational therapists assist people of all ages; patients are seen for evaluation and establishment of a plan of care, which can include exercise programs for post-surgical, muscle weakness and other upper extremity injuries. It can also include assistance for pain control and manual therapy for soft-tissue mobilization.

Other areas that occupational therapy can address are fine motor coordination skills, pediatric therapy, fall prevention and home modification education, and wheelchair evaluations. Stagemeyer can even create custom orthotic splints for hand and wrist injuries.

“I enjoy focusing on increasing people’s independence with daily living tasks, and I have really grown to love helping people who have hand and wrist injuries,” Stagemeyer said.

When not working at the hospital, Stagemeyer said she loves spending time with her nieces, her boyfriend, Matthew, and puppy, Willow. She also enjoys golfing and going to concerts. Stagemeyer grew up in Arapahoe, Nebraska, and currently lives in Alma, Nebraska.

Occupational therapy services at Norton County Hospital can be obtained with a physician order and by calling the Rehabilitation department to schedule at 785-874-2222.