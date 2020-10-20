48.7 F
Wichita
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

COVID-19 Kills 10, Infects All 52 Other Residents at Norton Nursing Home

By Derek Nester
COVID-19 Test Tube. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Bills, 26-17, Behind Relentless Ground Attack on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 26-17, behind a ferocious rushing game on Monday night as Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Augusta 47, Abilene 0 Chapman 37, Council Grove 6 Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18 Marysville 20, Clay Center 0 Riley County 44, Concordia 23 Twin Valley...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Border Showdown Basketball Rivalry Postponed to 2021-22 Season

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today that due to the unique and difficult challenges COVID-19 has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season,...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Game Preview: West Virginia

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at Milan...
Read more
Professional Sports

COVID-19 Causes NFL Scheduling Shuffle; Chiefs at Bills Moves To Monday Afternoon

Derek Nester - 0
Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes: The Denver Broncos...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NORTON, KAN – An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a nursing home facility in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility and has confirmed all 62 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these 62 residents, 10 have passed away, one is hospitalized, and the remaining 51 are being cared for at the nursing home facility. Some staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and the remaining staff are currently being tested.

Norton County Hospital conducted the testing of residents and staff at the nursing home facility. Tests were sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for results.

Norton County Health Department has been working with the Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital and KDHE regarding this outbreak. Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.

Working with the Norton County Emergency Management office, the State of Kansas Division of Emergency Management provided resources to the county to help mitigate the outbreak.

Family members of the residents have been notified.

Previous articleResident Death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility
Next articleStagemeyer Provides Occupational Therapy Services at Norton County Hospital

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

COVID-19 Kills 10, Infects All 52 Other Residents at Norton Nursing Home

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, KAN – An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a nursing home facility in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Resident Death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, October 19, 2020 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the sixth...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Officer Involved Shooting in Colby

Derek Nester - 0
THOMAS COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting at that occurred at a rest stop...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Officer Involved Shooting in Andover

Derek Nester - 0
BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a Kwik Shop in Andover,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Lyons police officer and another man shot

Derek Nester - 0
RICE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that critically injured a Lyons police officer.
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KQNK Local News

Stagemeyer Provides Occupational Therapy Services at Norton County Hospital

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital welcomed a new occupational therapist to its staff in August 2020. Chelsea Stagemeyer, OTR/L, has a bachelor’s degree...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

COVID-19 Kills 10, Infects All 52 Other Residents at Norton Nursing Home

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, KAN – An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a nursing home facility in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Resident Death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, October 19, 2020 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the sixth...
Read more