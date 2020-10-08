Two Winners Announced For 2020 Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship

MARYSVILLE ¬– Kali Crome, Bremen, and Erin Rombeck, Beattie, are the two recipients of the 2020 Henry W. Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship from Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH). The scholarship amount totals $2,000 per student. Each student will receive $1,000 from the Hoppenstedt Trust Nursing Scholarship per semester in the 2020-2021 academic year to offset the cost of expenses.

Crome, a nursing student at Washburn University, Topeka, was a 2017 graduate of Marysville High School. She was accepted into the Washburn University (WU) nursing program beginning with the spring 2019 semester. In addition to maintaining a 3.54 GPA, Crome is very active with extracurricular activities. She is a mentor for the WU School of Nursing Mentor/Mentee program, and a member of Love Your Melon (LYM), battling cancer, and Bod Squad, a student organization to spread school spirit (Washburn University’s mascot is the Ichabod). Upon completion of nursing school, she plans to work for a few years to gain more nursing experience, before specializing in a field that provides excellent care for patients. Crome has been gaining hands-on experience in the nursing field as a Certified Nursing Assistant at CMH since 2017.

Rombeck is currently a nursing student at Cloud County Community College (CCCC), Concordia. She graduated from Marysville High School in May 2018. Rombeck was declared “Student of the Year” out of her class of Licensed Practical Nurses last year at Southeast Community College (SCC), Beatrice, while maintaining a 3.95 GPA. In addition to her schoolwork, Rombeck worked part time at CMH since 2018, first as a Certified Nursing Assistant and then as a Licensed Practical Nurse, to help pay for her education. Rombeck said it is her goal to graduate college debt-free, and has been working towards that goal since her freshman year of high school. Rombeck served as LPN Super Scrubs secretary at SCC, and volunteered at blood drives, CPR training, distributing first aid kids, and organized the event “Keep Beatrice Beautiful”.

This scholarship program is made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust, and was created by his family in 2006 to advance nursing and nursing education. Hoppenstedt, born and raised near Herkimer, spent his life farming and raising livestock. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A patient of Community Memorial Healthcare, Hoppenstedt was especially fond of nursing staff members who cared for him during his stays at the hospital.

“Awarding the scholarship reflects Mr. Hoppenstedt’s high regard for our nurses, and is an important way in which CMH can address today’s nursing shortage and assist those individuals like Kali and Erin who are dedicating their careers to the nursing profession,” said Curtis R. Hawkinson, hospital administrator.