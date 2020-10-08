79.8 F
Two Winners Announced For 2020 Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship

By Derek Nester

Winston Reid header propels Sportingto 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester
Winston Reid's 67th-minute header propelled Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2, 26 points) to a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC (4-8-4, 16 points)...
K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

Derek Nester
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MARYSVILLE ¬– Kali Crome, Bremen, and Erin Rombeck, Beattie, are the two recipients of the 2020 Henry W. Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship from Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH). The scholarship amount totals $2,000 per student. Each student will receive $1,000 from the Hoppenstedt Trust Nursing Scholarship per semester in the 2020-2021 academic year to offset the cost of expenses.

Kali Crome

Crome, a nursing student at Washburn University, Topeka, was a 2017 graduate of Marysville High School. She was accepted into the Washburn University (WU) nursing program beginning with the spring 2019 semester. In addition to maintaining a 3.54 GPA, Crome is very active with extracurricular activities. She is a mentor for the WU School of Nursing Mentor/Mentee program, and a member of Love Your Melon (LYM), battling cancer, and Bod Squad, a student organization to spread school spirit (Washburn University’s mascot is the Ichabod). Upon completion of nursing school, she plans to work for a few years to gain more nursing experience, before specializing in a field that provides excellent care for patients. Crome has been gaining hands-on experience in the nursing field as a Certified Nursing Assistant at CMH since 2017.

Erin Rombeck

Rombeck is currently a nursing student at Cloud County Community College (CCCC), Concordia. She graduated from Marysville High School in May 2018. Rombeck was declared “Student of the Year” out of her class of Licensed Practical Nurses last year at Southeast Community College (SCC), Beatrice, while maintaining a 3.95 GPA. In addition to her schoolwork, Rombeck worked part time at CMH since 2018, first as a Certified Nursing Assistant and then as a Licensed Practical Nurse, to help pay for her education. Rombeck said it is her goal to graduate college debt-free, and has been working towards that goal since her freshman year of high school. Rombeck served as LPN Super Scrubs secretary at SCC, and volunteered at blood drives, CPR training, distributing first aid kids, and organized the event “Keep Beatrice Beautiful”.

This scholarship program is made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust, and was created by his family in 2006 to advance nursing and nursing education. Hoppenstedt, born and raised near Herkimer, spent his life farming and raising livestock. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A patient of Community Memorial Healthcare, Hoppenstedt was especially fond of nursing staff members who cared for him during his stays at the hospital.

“Awarding the scholarship reflects Mr. Hoppenstedt’s high regard for our nurses, and is an important way in which CMH can address today’s nursing shortage and assist those individuals like Kali and Erin who are dedicating their careers to the nursing profession,” said Curtis R. Hawkinson, hospital administrator.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to remove Aruba. Aruba was previously...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Kansas Headlines

Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — It's been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that...
Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
