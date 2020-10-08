79.8 F
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

By Derek Nester

Winston Reid header propels Sportingto 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
Winston Reid's 67th-minute header propelled Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2, 26 points) to a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC (4-8-4, 16 points)...
K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to remove Aruba. Aruba was previously added September 24; however, its rates have decreased over the last two weeks.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals. Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

“If you are choosing to travel or attend mass gathering events, please know that there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — It's been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that...
2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Two Winners Announced For 2020 Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship

Derek Nester - 0
MARYSVILLE ¬– Kali Crome, Bremen, and Erin Rombeck, Beattie, are the two recipients of the 2020 Henry W. Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship from Community Memorial...
