81.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

By Derek Nester
CHRIS NEAL / KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Read more
Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
Derek Nesterhttp://sunflowerstateradiocom.wordpress.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from teachers.

“It’s unsustainable,” Greg Jones, a representative for the Kansas National Education Association, told the Wichita school board. “We don’t think that things can continue as they are.”

All that must happen while teaching twice as many kids to compensate for the split between in-person and online classes.

Some educators warn that they can’t do right by students — or their own families — under the current conditions. Unions said teachers are already leaving.

“It’s becoming such an overwhelming challenge that many teachers are resigning early,” said Marcus Baltzell, the spokesperson for the Kansas National Education Association. “Many are just outright quitting.”

Overworked

In Sarah Westbury’s 10 years of teaching, she says she’s never worked this hard.

“It’s honestly not best practice for our students,” she said.

Westbury teaches fourth and fifth grade — remotely this year — at Franklin Elementary in Wichita. Tech problems have plagued her classes since the start of the school year. Students keep getting booted off district-provided internet devices. Some kids had never opened a laptop before. Teachers still battle with the Microsoft Teams platform.

While the tech problems are taking longer than expected to get over, educators expect them to get better. Inflated online class sizes are a more stubborn issue.

Wichita Public Schools says about 15 students is the ideal number for a class doing the normal number of in-person lessons. But Westbury has nearly 40 kids in one class, which she has managed as tiny squares crammed into a computer screen.

In Wichita, elementary students were allowed to sign up for in-person classes. Middle school and high school students must learn online for now. The district needs more teachers for in-person classes to keep them small enough to leave room for social distancing. That means the few teachers available for online lessons must take on more students, often twice the norm.

And those students could come from different grades. Westbury teaches both fourth- and fifth-grade students at the same time. Some lessons crossover between the grades. Yet as the year goes on, what those students are supposed to learn drifts farther and farther apart.

Between the class size, the different tech needs of each student and teaching two grades at once, Westbury does not believe she or other teachers can deliver what’s best for students.

“Lord knows, we’re trying,” Westbury said. “But we definitely can’t sustain this with the staffing that we have.”

They’ve made improvements since the spring’s sudden move to remote classes. But despite having a summer to prepare, districts didn’t mandate teacher training until about a week before the first day of classes.

Districts like Wichita that delayed their start until after Labor Day had more time to train teachers for the new school year. But many teachers didn’t know if they would be teaching online until just before the first day of classes. That left them unsure if they should be spending their training time on online classes or if they should focus on in-person learning.

On Friday, Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson said remote teaching is not sustainable for the rest of the school year because the quality just doesn’t match a physical classroom. He suggested schools look to outside facilities like hotels and old shopping malls to let more students learn in-person while staying six feet apart.

Watson said that also requires finding more teachers. That includes recruiting retired teachers and making principals take on classroom duty.

“Everyone is going to need to be a teacher again,” Watson told the Kansas Association of School Boards. “All hands on deck.”

Breaking point

Kimberly Howard, the president of United Teachers of Wichita, warns of declining mental health of teachers.

“We keep telling them you got to take care of yourself,” Howard said. “There’s got to be self care and things just might not get done.”

Some teachers are deciding the job’s not worth the stress.

The Kansas National Education Association reports it’s getting weekly news from its offices across the state of teachers resigning. That’s despite many Kansas school districts fining teachers thousands of dollars for quitting outside of a specific summer window.

Wichita Public Schools administrators acknowledge this is a tough year for teachers, but they say they’re working on providing more support for teachers.

“We want to support anyone that feels that there’s too much on their plate to accomplish what it is they want to accomplish,” said Gil Alvarez, assistant principal of secondary schools for Wichita Public Schools. “We’re feeling the same change, anxiety from our levels as well.”

Some in-person teachers say they’re just happy to be back in the classroom, especially after the online spring struggles.

“My stress level is much less being in this building than it was teaching from home,” said Rae Lauxman, a preschool teacher at Shaner Early Learning Academy in Topeka.

Shaner Early Learning Academy Principal La Manda Broyles said the district’s summer preparations let the school avoid increasing the workload for in-person teachers.

“We are educating kids in the same way we did last year,” Broyles said.

Circle Public Schools, just northeast of Wichita, also said that its teachers face more pressure now than in the past. But the district doesn’t have the same online classroom size problems that large districts like Wichita do.

Despite in-person generally being easier for teachers than the online option, some educators at Lawrence Public Schools protested Monday the decisions to switch from all remote classes to a hybrid model. Members of the Paraeducators Union of Lawrence argued the district isn’t being transparent about how to hold physical classes safely.

Westbury, the fourth- and fifth-grade teacher in Wichita, said she enjoys the challenge of figuring out the tech side of online learning. But the long hours have her worried she’ll reach breaking point this year.

Westbury said that if remote teachers don’t get more help, more will resign before the end of the year. And she might be one of them.

“When I start missing out on doctor’s appointments and football games and things like that — that’s when I have to say no,” Westbury said. “My family comes first.”

Stephan Bisaha reports on education and young adult life for the Kansas News Service. You can follow him on Twitter @SteveBisaha or email him at bisaha (at) kmuw (dot) org. The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on the health and well-being of Kansans, their communities and civic life.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

Previous articleGovernor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects
Next articleU.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct 5-year inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — It's been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that...
Read more
Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
KNDY Local News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct 5-year inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District announced an upcoming periodic inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake, to include dewatering...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more