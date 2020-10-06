81.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Read more
Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
Derek Nesterhttp://sunflowerstateradiocom.wordpress.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund program. They were joined by Ron Seeber, president and CEO of the Kansas Grain and Feed Association and Bruce Carswell, senior vice president and COO of the Western Group, which owns the Cimarron Valley Railroad.

Thirteen projects were awarded grants totaling $5 million. Four projects were awarded to short line railroads and nine projects were awarded to shippers. The program is a partnership between the public and private sector, as applicants are required to provide 30% in matching funds. This year’s selected projects will improve and/or construct nearly 15 miles of track totaling a $7 million investment.

“This project, and the IKE program as a whole, exemplify the change in how this administration does business,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The State of Kansas will benefit because of programs like IKE, which demonstrates how government can be dynamic, fiscally responsible, and implement cutting-edge strategies to produce results for our communities.”

Projects were selected based on the following criteria:

  • Long-term impact on rail operations, economic competitiveness, and safety;
  • Enhanced goods movement and logistical improvements;
  • Job creation and the ability to expand currently served markets; and
  • Enhanced efficiency of rail operations and the reliability of the impacted railroad.

The Short Line Rail Fund was created under Governor Kelly’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, commonly referred to as IKE. It provides $5 million annually for three years.

“KDOT recognizes the important role that rail plays in our state’s economy and the Short Line Rail Improvement Fund is another opportunity for us to partner with industry to help modernize and make needed improvements,” said Secretary Lorenz. “Across all of our funding programs, KDOT is partnering on rail projects worth over $102 million in 36 counties across Kansas.”

Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Awards
Applicant Project Description Amount
Cimarron Valley Railway Rail Replacement, Bridges – 286K $1,147,789
Frontier Ag Siding Extension $1,050,000
Frontier Ag Siding Extension $875,000
New Century Air Center Railroad Major Rehabilitation $256,163
Scott City Coop Siding Rehabilitation $36,047
Scott City Coop Siding Rehabilitation $35,304
Scoular Grain Siding Rehabilitation $97,242
Scoular Grain Preservation/Maintenance $71,306
Skyland Grain Siding Rehabilitation $93,800
Skyland Grain Siding Rehabilitation and Extension $220,851
Skyland Grain Siding Rehabilitation $24,500
South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Rail Replacement – 286K $417,591
V&S Railway Rail Yard Rehabilitation $674,407
Total $5,000,000
Previous articleWindow Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside
Next article‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — It's been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that...
Read more
Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
KNDY Local News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct 5-year inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District announced an upcoming periodic inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake, to include dewatering...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more