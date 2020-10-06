Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

MANHATTAN — It’s been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that reveal the museum’s heart and soul: works of art.

With the Kansas State University art museum temporarily closed to the public, staff members have turned the museum “INSIDE OUT” to bring the campus and community some much-needed visual relief. “INSIDE OUT” offers new, innovative window installations that can be viewed from outside of the Beach Museum of Art, at 701 Beach Lane, near 14th Street and Anderson Avenue.

“Artworks of all types, including one in the form of a neon sign, are colorfully lit to offer tantalizing glimpses of the objects inside,” said Linda Duke, Beach Museum of Art director.

“We welcome curious viewers to walk around the museum’s exterior to view these displays of works of art from the museum’s collection,” Duke said. “‘INSIDE OUT’ is available at any time of day but is especially stunning at twilight when the lighted windows glow warmly. Don’t forget to bring binoculars to enhance your viewing experience!”

Signs nearby provide details about each artwork and links to additional information via Smartify, a free phone app available on the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

A video of “INSIDE OUT” can be viewed on at youtu.be/uLYAeWwuzXU.

Duke said the museum would also love to know what viewers think about “INSIDE OUT” and encourages them to tag the museum — BeachMuseumofArt on Facebook, BeachMuseum on Twitter and beachmuseum on Instagram — when sharing photos of the artful installations on social media.