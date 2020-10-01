Norton County Hospital’s ‘Seat Check Saturday’ helped keep kids safe

NORTON, Kan. – The National Car Seat Check event at Norton County Hospital, hosted on Sept. 26th, was a success, according to Klare Bliss, a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician at the hospital. There were 10 car seats inspected by the technicians, who included Bliss and Dan Dole. They provided hands-on education to all parents and caregivers in attendance to make sure their car seats were installed and being used correctly. Parents were also reminded to register their car seats with their manufacturers to be notified of recalls.

“Every parent and caregiver walked away with vital information about keeping their children safe,” Bliss said. “By coming to National Seat Check Saturday and having their car seats checked by certified technicians, parents were able to gain greater peace of mind about their children riding securely on every trip. Now those parents and caregivers know that their kids are as safe as possible in the event of a crash.”

She added that far too many car seats are being used or installed incorrectly, despite kids’ safety being a top priority for families.

The free event was Norton County Hospital’s way of participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, which ran from Sept. 20-26.

Bliss said that parents and caregivers should follow the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) car seat recommendations at www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat to keep children in the right types of car seats (rear-facing car seat, forward-facing car seat with the tether or booster seat) or seat belt for their ages and sizes. Children are often moved to the front seat too soon, which exposes them to increased risk in a crash.

NHTSA reminds parents and caregivers that the safest place for all kids under age 13 years is in the back seat of the car. According to NHTSA data, in 2015, more than 25 percent of children ages 4 to 7 years were prematurely moved to seat belts, when they should have been riding in booster seats. Statistically, in the event of a crash, children are more likely to get injured or killed while in the front seat, even while buckled up. Vehicle seat belts are designed for adult occupants and generally do not fit young children properly.

“Parents don’t have to wait for the next National Seat Check Saturday to make sure their car seats are installed properly,” Bliss noted. “Parents and caregivers can call 785-877-2226 to make an appointment.”