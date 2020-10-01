55.4 F
KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital’s ‘Seat Check Saturday’ helped keep kids safe

By Derek Nester

K-State Hoops: Cayman Islands Classic Canceled for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament, once scheduled for Monday-Wednesday, November 23-25 in Niceville, Florida, has been canceled due to the...
K-State Wildcat Game Preview: Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATATN, Kan. - Following one of the largest comeback wins in school history, Kansas State returns home to host Texas Tech Saturday at Bill Snyder Family...
Kansas Jayhawk Game Preview: Oklahoma State

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma...
Kansas Athletics to Unveil Gale Sayers and John Hadl Statues on October 3rd

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Bronze statues of legendary Kansas Football players John Hadl and Gale Sayers will be unveiled outside the Anderson Family Football Complex...
Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NORTON, Kan. – The National Car Seat Check event at Norton County Hospital, hosted on Sept. 26th, was a success, according to Klare Bliss, a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician at the hospital. There were 10 car seats inspected by the technicians, who included Bliss and Dan Dole. They provided hands-on education to all parents and caregivers in attendance to make sure their car seats were installed and being used correctly. Parents were also reminded to register their car seats with their manufacturers to be notified of recalls.

“Every parent and caregiver walked away with vital information about keeping their children safe,” Bliss said. “By coming to National Seat Check Saturday and having their car seats checked by certified technicians, parents were able to gain greater peace of mind about their children riding securely on every trip. Now those parents and caregivers know that their kids are as safe as possible in the event of a crash.”

She added that far too many car seats are being used or installed incorrectly, despite kids’ safety being a top priority for families.

The free event was Norton County Hospital’s way of participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, which ran from Sept. 20-26.

Bliss said that parents and caregivers should follow the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) car seat recommendations at www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat to keep children in the right types of car seats (rear-facing car seat, forward-facing car seat with the tether or booster seat) or seat belt for their ages and sizes. Children are often moved to the front seat too soon, which exposes them to increased risk in a crash.

NHTSA reminds parents and caregivers that the safest place for all kids under age 13 years is in the back seat of the car. According to NHTSA data, in 2015, more than 25 percent of children ages 4 to 7 years were prematurely moved to seat belts, when they should have been riding in booster seats. Statistically, in the event of a crash, children are more likely to get injured or killed while in the front seat, even while buckled up. Vehicle seat belts are designed for adult occupants and generally do not fit young children properly.

“Parents don’t have to wait for the next National Seat Check Saturday to make sure their car seats are installed properly,” Bliss noted. “Parents and caregivers can call 785-877-2226 to make an appointment.”

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
