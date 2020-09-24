74.8 F
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Johnny Russell strikes again as Sporting KC falls 2-1 to Orlando City SC

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 23, 2020) -- Forward Johnny Russell scored for the third straight game on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City's second-half rally...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings For Week 3 – 9/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Chapman at Marysville Football Friday Canceled Due To COVID-19 Issues

Derek Nester - 0
Marysville high school football game Friday against Chapman is canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Chapman Schools. Chapman is moving to remote...
Read more
College Sports

Former Kansas Football Star “Kansas Comet” Gale Sayers Passes Away at 77

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers passed away on...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Coaches For 2021 Contest

Derek Nester - 0
SPRING HILL, KS - As the 2020 Kansas high school football season continues, The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton, Kan.

The Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

At around 10:05 a.m. Thursday, following a 911 call from a family member reporting a death, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 200 E. 3rd St. in Longton. When deputies arrived, they discovered a resident of the home, 34-year-old Amy R. Lammon, deceased inside. EMS responded, and the coroner pronounced Lammon dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

