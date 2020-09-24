Homicide investigation in Elk County

ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton, Kan.

The Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

At around 10:05 a.m. Thursday, following a 911 call from a family member reporting a death, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 200 E. 3rd St. in Longton. When deputies arrived, they discovered a resident of the home, 34-year-old Amy R. Lammon, deceased inside. EMS responded, and the coroner pronounced Lammon dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.