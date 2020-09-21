6th Annual Wakonda Indian Festival Returns October 6th

The Wakonda Indian Festival at Glen Elder State Park is returning for its 6th year on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Sponsored by the Waconda Cultural Association with a grant from the Solomon Valley Community Foundation and other donors, the festival will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Osage Park.

Native American dancers and drummers will alternate their performances throughout the day. They include: (Greg Victors (Wichita War dancer/educator of the Ponca Nations); Haskell Indian Nations University dancers from Lawrence will provide: Prairie Chicken Dance; Women’s Buckskin Dance; Men’s Southern Straight Dance; and Lakota Jingle Dance and Ron Brave presenting an Oglala Lakota Sioux drumming circle.

Indian Tacos (fry bread) will be available for purchase as well as authentic Indian jewelry and crafts. The Kitkahaki Band of Pawnee will demonstrate teepee construction and history. A spiritual service with the Kitkahaki Band is possible at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, October 4 (TBA). All performances subject to change. Check the WCA Facebook page for updates. Bring lawn chairs and masks for social distancing. Some activities are under tents.

Park pass required (day pass $5). Admission is free.