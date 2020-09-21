78.1 F
Wichita
Monday, September 21, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Derek Nester
Brewster Place in Topeka is grateful to have a coronavirus testing machine that allows on-site testing. But staff worry the device might not be able to handle running 200 samples a week for very long. JOE EWERT / BREWSTER PLACE

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Chargers, 23-20, in Overtime Thriller

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20, in a thriller on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium...
Read more
Professional Sports

Johnny Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) dropped a 3-2 decision against FC Dallas (5-2-4, 19 points) on Saturday afternoon at Children's Mercy...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Beloit 36, Concordia 7 Chapman 46, Abilene 0 Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12 Wamego 34, Clay Center 21 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 64, Rock Hills...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen – Kansas News Service

Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

But it will run out of the sample-collecting kits that came with the device on Monday, just one week after turning it on.

“It’s been a really big struggle just to even try to find out who knows where it is,” said Teresa McComb, who runs Logan Manor Community Health Services.

new federal rule promises to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19 by requiring all workers to undergo testing up to twice a week. Homes should either use machines sent by HHS or find labs that can deliver results within 48 hours.

But weeks into the new requirements, many nursing homes in Kansas are still scrambling to make that happen. They’re either biting their nails and hoping a machine will arrive soon, or else equally stressed trying to buy kits to keep them running.

They worry the new rules to keep people safe could actually push the facilities toward financial ruin because tests, and especially private labs, cost so much.

“They might as well have told me to land all my residents on the moon as to come up with that amount,” said Joe Ewert, the CEO of Brewster Place in Topeka.

The struggle to get tests

In Phillips County, the coronavirus struck Logan Manor at the end of June. Two dozen residents and 15 employees tested positive. Eight people died.

“I’m not opposed at all to testing as often as they think we should,” McComb said. “I don’t want to get COVID in our building again. It is horrible to have and I don’t wish it upon anybody.”

The home, an hour north of Hays, struggled to find fast testing at the time. Samples that it shuttled four hours to Wichita took nearly two weeks to return results even though the lab had promised a swift turnaround.

On a tip from U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, the home drove the rest of its swabs five hours to a lab in Johnson County that could give answers within a few days.

Kansas gets regular updates from the federal government showing which nursing homes have received their testing machines or should soon. The latest list, from last week, shows 280 homes in Kansas. Of those, 130 hadn’t yet received them.

LeadingAge Kansas, an association of nonprofit long-term care facilities, says some homes aren’t even on the list.

The machines conduct rapid antigen tests. They are less accurate than tests conducted in most labs, but offer cheaper and faster results.

Nursing homes must test staff monthly, weekly or twice a week depending on the rate of people in their county who test positive for the coronavirus. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses that measure to gauge the local risk of transmission.

Sixty-one Kansas counties fall under the weekly testing rule. Twice-a-week testing applies in 14 counties and monthly testing in 30.

Testing even once a week poses a challenge.

The 15-minute turnaround on the machines adds up when facilities run scores or even hundreds of samples per week. A single round of testing takes 12 hours at Phillips County Retirement Center, which has about 50 employees.

“So what you’re looking at is pulling a licensed nurse off the floor or out of the office to do this,” said Nate Glendening, the home’s administrator. “Taking away from direct care — it’s just tough.”

Nursing homes tend to run on slim operating margins with little in the way of extra staff.

At Brewster Place, with four times the staff of the Phillips center, the new machine is already straining. It powers down from time to time and Ewert, the nursing home’s CEO, worries it will break.

“The machine itself is very cool,” he said. “But in my opinion — our experience so far in just the two weeks — I don’t believe it was built to run 45 to 50 or 90 hours a week.”

When the kits run out

Both Phillips County Retirement Center and Brewster Place put in orders with vendors to buy more test kits. They were put on waitlists. One distributor told Glendening to expect the supplies in late September.

But throughout the pandemic, nursing homes have seen delivery dates delayed for all sorts of critical gear because of backlogs.

“There’s no guarantee,” he said. “I’ll be real surprised if we see them, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

If kits aren’t available when a nursing home runs out, the facility must look for a lab that returns results within two days. Labs in Glendening’s region have told him they need 72 hours.

He worries he might need to go as far as Johnson County, pulling an employee off of other tasks one day a week to make the 10-hour round trip.

CMS says nursing homes that fail to keep up the pace of testing to shield against coronavirus outbreaks risk fines of $400 a day.

Yet it will cut facilities slack if they can prove that they fell behind because they couldn’t find kits or a two-day lab.

Nursing homes are unsure, though, how far away they should be prepared to send their samples in search of that service. They also don’t know what happens if they can’t afford lab prices that often run $100 or more a pop compared to rapid antigen kits that cost less than $50.

Brewster Place will run out of kits this week.

Ewert worries his facility can’t afford mass testing every week at private labs. And if Shawnee County’s positivity climbs high enough to require twice-a-week testing at the 100-resident nursing home, he says, the cost would rival his nursing payroll.

He would need to plan its closure within a year.

“We’ve promised to take care of people for the rest of their life,” he said.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on consumer health and education for the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @celia_LJ or email her at celia (at) kcur (dot) org. The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

Previous article6th Annual Wakonda Indian Festival Returns October 6th
Next articleSteve Lewis Joins SCMH as CFO

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Would Your Child’s Safety Seat Pass Inspection?

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kan. – Sept. 21, 2020 – Every day in America, too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly, or...
Read more
Agriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Taking Pride in Agriculture

Derek Nester - 0
By Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher We are clearly in the middle of fall and that means harvest. Harvest is one of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Steve Lewis Joins SCMH as CFO

Derek Nester - 0
SMITH CENTER, Kan. – Steve Lewis started at Smith County Memorial Hospital on Monday, Sept. 14, as the organization’s new chief financial...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
KDNS Local News

6th Annual Wakonda Indian Festival Returns October 6th

Derek Nester - 0
The Wakonda Indian Festival at Glen Elder State Park is returning for its 6th year on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Sponsored by the Waconda...
Read more