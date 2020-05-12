Governor Kelly Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor of Officer Mike Mosher

By
Derek Nester
-
0
140

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 13, until sunset in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher.

“Officer Mosher tragically lost his life in the line of duty, while protecting his community,” Kelly said. “He was dedicated to service, and we owe him immeasurable gratitude for his career-long commitment to helping others.”

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, the Governor also ordered all flags at public institutions throughout Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day. President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation on Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week 2020 that called for the lowering of the flag.

“This week, as we honor the loss of one fallen officer, we also must recognize the continued sacrifices all of our law enforcement officers make as they serve and protect,” Kelly said. “We are able to live freely because of the brave women and men who suit up every day to protect our communities.”

Previous articleKansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/12/2020
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR