Governor Kelly Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor of Officer Mike Mosher

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 13, until sunset in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher.

“Officer Mosher tragically lost his life in the line of duty, while protecting his community,” Kelly said. “He was dedicated to service, and we owe him immeasurable gratitude for his career-long commitment to helping others.”

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, the Governor also ordered all flags at public institutions throughout Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day. President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation on Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week 2020 that called for the lowering of the flag.

“This week, as we honor the loss of one fallen officer, we also must recognize the continued sacrifices all of our law enforcement officers make as they serve and protect,” Kelly said. “We are able to live freely because of the brave women and men who suit up every day to protect our communities.”