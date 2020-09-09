Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Apply for Second Round of Pandemic-EBT

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will apply for the next round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutritional Service (FNS). This application is for August and September. P-EBT is a federally funded program designed to support children who receive free or reduced-priced meals from their schools, but can no longer receive those meals due to remote learning. During the first round of P-EBT transfers, over 50,000 children in Nebraska benefited from the program. The Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) is working closely with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) to implement this next round of benefits.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CFS and other DHHS Divisions have worked with Governor Ricketts’ Administration to carefully understand how Nebraskans have been impacted to inform decision-making on necessary supports that serve to aid families in need.

More information will be provided about eligibility and disbursements dates in the near future.