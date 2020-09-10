KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to no longer include travel to Aruba and to also remove mandatory quarantine following attendance at out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more provided people wear masks and maintain social distancing (6 feet). Those who do not wear masks or who do not maintain social distancing, as well as anyone notified by public health they are a close contact, still are mandated to quarantine.

“We do not recommend attendance at any type of mass gathering event but recognize that some larger events may take appropriate precautions,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “If choosing to attend, people must practice social distancing and wear masks.”

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals. Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

• Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

• Traveled to Aruba August 27-September 10.

• Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.