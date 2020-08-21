80.7 F
Wichita
Friday, August 21, 2020
KDNS Local News

Update From Mitchell Co. Health Department

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Implement New Fan Policy Banning Headdresses & Native American Face Painting

Derek Nester - 0
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences....
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Schedules

Derek Nester - 0
MARYSVILLE, KAN. - The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we've finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan. Classic Country...
Professional Sports

First-Place Sporting KC To Continue Regular Season Friday At Second-Place Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
(Aug. 20, 2020) -- Major League Soccer's anticipated return to home markets delivers a scintillating showdown right off the bat as Western Conference leaders...
Professional Sports

Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled As Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,...
College Sports

K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Derek Nester
Dear Mitchell County Residents,

Late yesterday afternoon the Mitchell County Health Department was notified of a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient. This individual has a known exposure outside of Mitchell County with no identified close contacts within our county. With schools restarting across Kansas, an increase of exposure, especially amongst college students, does have a high potential of occurring. We would like to remind everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and others, while also remembering contact investigations take time to complete and the Mitchell County Health Department will work as quickly as possible to identify all known contacts when a positive case occurs.

With the increase of positive cases being identified throughout Kansas, it is crucial if you have been identified as a known contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient to please quarantine at home. Additionally, if you or your family develops any symptoms of COVID-19 please isolate at home away from other individuals and notify the Mitchell County Health Department and your physician. Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, fever, headache, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of taste and smell, muscles aches, runny nose, congestion, and so on.

How can you protect yourself and others?

• Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, use hand sanitizer if hand washing is not an option.

• Avoid close contact and social distance when possible, at least 6 feet of distance.

• Use a cloth face cover / mask to cover your mouth and nose when around others.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Clean and disinfect highly used surfaces often.

• Monitor your health daily, including temperature and symptoms of COVID-19.

• Avoid unnecessary travel when possible and plan ahead if traveling is unavoidable.

• Avoid mass gatherings or events, especially if social distancing will be difficult to maintain.

Reminder, please do not arrive at the clinic or hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions are crucial in reducing the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage of our health care resources. Together we can do our best to ensure the health and safety of our community, while giving our students the best opportunity for in-class learning. We want to thank our community members for their continued diligence in preventing the spread of infection and patience moving forward.

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Medicine Lodge Homicide

Derek Nester - 0
KINGMAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest connected...
Kansas Headlines

KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Mayetta

Derek Nester - 0
UPDATE: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation incorrectly stated that the injured man was Shannon Wren, 41, of Leoti in the original release. This is...
Kansas Headlines

Driver Sentenced to Federal Prison For Smuggling 23 Pounds of Meth to Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today...
Kansas Headlines

Suspicious Death Investigation Underway In Greenwood County

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Eureka man was found dead in...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
