Southeast Community College Fall Semester Begins Monday

Lincoln, NE (Aug. 20, 2020) – Southeast Community College will start the Fall Semester on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

All SCC locations, including campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford, have new safety protocols and procedures in place to help keep students and employees safe. They include keeping students socially distanced in classrooms and lab spaces and installing hand sanitizer stations throughout locations. Also, face masks will be mandatory inside SCC facilities.

Some instructors also will have plexiglass podiums in their classrooms as an extra safety measure. Plexiglass shields also have been installed in areas where students and staff frequently interact.

“The College is committed to providing students the highest quality learning experience while following recommended safety and health practices,” said Dr. Paul Illich, SCC president.

SCC has partnered with local health departments to develop comprehensive safety and control strategies that include face masks, social distancing, cleaning, and hygiene.

“Our local health departments have been excellent resources in helping SCC prepare for the Fall Semester,” Illich added. “SCC is committed to continuing to produce a qualified workforce for our employers and communities and to provide access to higher education for everyone. “

When COVID-19 hit in late March, SCC moved all in-person classes to online formats. Since many restrictions have been lifted, the College did not need to shift its original schedule for the 2020 Fall Semester. However, if directed health measures and other recommendations would warrant a change, classes could be taught in a variety of delivery formats, including on-site, hybrid and online. The College will notify students of any changes to the delivery format of on-site courses in the event that becomes necessary.