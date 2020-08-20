KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Mayetta

UPDATE: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation incorrectly stated that the injured man was Shannon Wren, 41, of Leoti in the original release. This is incorrect. The injured man’s name is Shanon Wren, 41, of Topeka. The story below is updated to reflect this change.

JACKSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) contacted the KBI at approximately 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

A deputy from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with a stolen tag, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, in the Prairie Band Casino and Resort parking lot. The male driver, later identified as 41-year-old Shanon Wren, of Topeka, fled when the deputy attempted to make contact, prompting a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when Wren crashed the car near 158th St. and T Rd, southeast of Mayetta, Kan.

Preliminary information indicates that KHP was asked to assist when Wren and his female passenger fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies, troopers and a K-9 searched for them, and later located the subjects approximately .5 mile south of the vehicle they abandoned. Shortly after 5 p.m., troopers and deputies approached Wren and the female. Wren was armed with a knife, and during the confrontation, a trooper shot Wren.

EMS responded to the scene and Wren was flown to Stormont Vail hospital in critical condition. He was later flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The female subject was taken to a Topeka hospital, treated for a condition unrelated to the incident, and was then released.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Jackson County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.