Fatal Rollover Accident Reported In Pottawatomie County

On August 16, 2020, at approximately 12:44am, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Hwy 63, to the area north of the north junction with Hwy 16, in rural Havensville Kansas, for a single vehicle roll-over accident where both occupants had been ejected from the vehicle.

Upon Deputies arrival on scene they located two individuals who had been ejected from the vehicle being treated by Pottawatomie County EMS. Both were transported to Community Hospital Onaga via Pottawatomie County EMS. One individual was transferred to a Lifestar helicopter and transported to a Topeka hospital for treatment of their injuries. One individual was treated for their injuries at Community Hospital Onaga, and later succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation showed the vehicle, was traveling north on Hwy 63 when it exited the roadway just north of Hwy 16. The vehicle traveled off the roadway for a distance before returning to the roadway and rolling multiple times. During this, the driver and occupant were ejected from the vehicle.

The accident is still under investigation, and no names will be released at this time pending notification to family.

Pottawatomie County EMS, Havensville Fire, Onaga Fire, and St. Marys Police all assisted in the accident.