Corps announces temporary closure at Tuttle Creek Cove Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, has awarded a contract at Tuttle Creek Lake to K & K Industries, Inc., Junction City, Kan. for repair of the Tuttle Creek Cove Park in Riley County, Kan.

The Tuttle Creek Cove Park area was significantly damaged during the 2019 flood events. The contracted work will repair the utility camping loops and access roads to the boat launch and day use facilities. Construction activities are expected to take approximately 9 months to complete with a goal to reopen the park by May 1, 2021.

Work will begin Monday, August 17, 2020. The entire Tuttle Creek Cove Park will be closed to all public use for the duration of the work, including the boat launch and all public pedestrian access.

“We know visitors have waited a long time to return to Tuttle Cove and we’re anxious to get them back enjoying new, top-quality facilities,” explains Park Manager Melissa Bean.

Designs are very similar to the original campground, completed in 2006. Updates will be provided as construction activities progress.

