Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person of interest they have been searching for, who is believed connected to the homicide of Joyce Foulkrod.

Clinton W. Rogers, 34, was located Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Glendive, Mont. He was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:30 p.m. (CDT) on a warrant for theft out of Kingman County, Kan. He is currently being held in the Dawson County Jail.

KBI agents are traveling to Montana, where they will question Rogers. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.