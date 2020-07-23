91.3 F
Mitchell Co. Health Dept. Updates On Local & State-Wide COVID-19 Cases

By Derek Nester

KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City Royals today announced that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being placed on the Injured List. The 28-year...
MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Attached is Wednesday’s current case count for Kansas, along with general statistics as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The average age of positive cases remains at 39 years old, with the 18-44 year old age group showing the highest percentage of of positive cases.

The percent of positive (percentage of all tests that come back positive) has increased slightly from 8.7% on July 17th to 9% today.

136 active clusters remain in Kansas, resulting in 4,258 cases.

Mitchell County case information as of 7/22/2020 at 4:00 pm:

13 active cases
25 total cases since March 2020
No known hospitalizations at this time

Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Outbreak in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has now identified positive cases of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) in 20 counties in Kansas. KDA’s...
Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Norton Correctional Facility’s Stockton Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one resident at the Norton Correctional Facility’s (NCF) Stockton Satellite...
KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
BREAKING: Kansas Board of Education Votes 5-5 To Reject Gov. Kelly’s Delayed School Start Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA - The Kansas State Board of Education voted 5-5 today to reject the drafted Executive Order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly that would...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
