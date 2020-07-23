Mitchell Co. Health Dept. Updates On Local & State-Wide COVID-19 Cases

Attached is Wednesday’s current case count for Kansas, along with general statistics as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The average age of positive cases remains at 39 years old, with the 18-44 year old age group showing the highest percentage of of positive cases.

The percent of positive (percentage of all tests that come back positive) has increased slightly from 8.7% on July 17th to 9% today.

136 active clusters remain in Kansas, resulting in 4,258 cases.

Mitchell County case information as of 7/22/2020 at 4:00 pm:

13 active cases

25 total cases since March 2020

No known hospitalizations at this time