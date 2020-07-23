91.3 F
Wichita
Thursday, July 23, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Norton Correctional Facility’s Stockton Facility

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City Royals today announced that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being placed on the Injured List. The 28-year...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one resident at the Norton Correctional Facility’s (NCF) Stockton Satellite Facility tested positive for COVID-19. This is the eighth KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF), Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, El Dorado Correctional Facility, Ellsworth Correctional Facility and Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

The resident at NCF is a male over the age of 30. In order to protect the identity of the person, no other information will be released. Mandatory mask protocol for staff and residents was implemented on July 3.

The KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances. As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps were implemented:

The East Unit, consisting of 96 men, will quarantine in place for a minimum of 14 days
Testing of the entire living unit and staff will be conducted Contact tracing was conducted to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“As positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas continue to rise toward record levels, family members are undoubtedly worried about their loved ones in our prison system,” Zmuda said. “All of our residents are important to us and we will work diligently to ensure their continued health and wellbeing.”

The Norton Correctional Facility opened in the buildings of the former Norton State Hospital in 1987. Minimum- to low-medium-custody residents are housed in the Central Unit with a capacity of 849. In 1988, the East Unit opened in a converted farm implement dealership building in Stockton, Kansas, to house minimum-custody residents. The East Unit has a capacity of 128.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Previous articleMitchell Co. Health Dept. Updates On Local & State-Wide COVID-19 Cases
Next articleUpdate on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Outbreak in Kansas

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Outbreak in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has now identified positive cases of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) in 20 counties in Kansas. KDA’s...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Norton Correctional Facility’s Stockton Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one resident at the Norton Correctional Facility’s (NCF) Stockton Satellite...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

BREAKING: Kansas Board of Education Votes 5-5 To Reject Gov. Kelly’s Delayed School Start Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA - The Kansas State Board of Education voted 5-5 today to reject the drafted Executive Order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly that would...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Cloud County CC Making Plans For Fall Semester

Derek Nester - 0
Cloud County Community College will resume on-campus classes on August 19, and is taking steps to ensure that students, faculty, staff, and the community...
Read more
Agriculture News

Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Outbreak in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has now identified positive cases of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) in 20 counties in Kansas. KDA’s...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Norton Correctional Facility’s Stockton Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one resident at the Norton Correctional Facility’s (NCF) Stockton Satellite...
Read more