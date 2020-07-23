Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly’s Termination Of Two Majors

Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association.

Today’s surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Governor’s Office to terminate two highly respected and decorated Majors will have a chilling effect on employees’ willingness to come forward with complaints within the Agency. These two Majors supported several female employees who filed complaints regarding unwelcome contact from Col. Jones and a hostile work environment he and others have created at KHP Headquarters. The KHP in terminating these Majors, has attempted to prevent these employees from challenging their unjustified terminations before the Kansas Civil Service Board. This makes it abundantly clear that these terminations are designed to silence these Majors and all future complaints.

With the public outcry for transparency and change in law enforcement, actions like today’s retaliatory terminations, effectively quell any possibility of positive change in the Agency. These Majors had the courage to stand up for these oppressed Individuals within the Agency who feared that they would be subject to retaliatory action for coming forward. Given what has happened today, their fear was well­ founded. The KHP and the Governor have made it clear that voicing dissenting opinions will most certainly result in dire consequences for those within the Agency who speak out. The KSTA will continue to stand up and speak for those that are now too afraid to voice their complaints.