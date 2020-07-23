85.3 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly's Termination Of Two Majors

By Derek Nester

KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Derek Nester
Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester
Kansas City Royals today announced that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being placed on the Injured List. The 28-year...
MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association.

Related Story: Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes

Today’s surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Governor’s Office to terminate two highly respected and decorated Majors will have a chilling effect on employees’ willingness to come forward with complaints within the Agency. These two Majors supported several female employees who filed complaints regarding unwelcome contact from Col. Jones and a hostile work environment he and others have created at KHP Headquarters. The KHP in terminating these Majors, has attempted to prevent these employees from challenging their unjustified terminations before the Kansas Civil Service Board. This makes it abundantly clear that these terminations are designed to silence these Majors and all future complaints.

With the public outcry for transparency and change in law enforcement, actions like today’s retaliatory terminations, effectively quell any possibility of positive change in the Agency. These Majors had the courage to stand up for these oppressed Individuals within the Agency who feared that they would be subject to retaliatory action for coming forward. Given what has happened today, their fear was well­ founded. The KHP and the Governor have made it clear that voicing dissenting opinions will most certainly result in dire consequences for those within the Agency who speak out. The KSTA will continue to stand up and speak for those that are now too afraid to voice their complaints.

Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly's Termination Of Two Majors

Derek Nester
Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association. Related Story: Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes Today's surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the...
Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes

Derek Nester
Related Story: Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly's Termination Of Two Majors TOPEKA - Today, the Kansas Highway Patrol announced Majors Scott...
Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Outbreak in Kansas

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has now identified positive cases of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) in 20 counties in Kansas. KDA's...
Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Norton Correctional Facility's Stockton Facility

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one resident at the Norton Correctional Facility's (NCF) Stockton Satellite...
KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor's Order To Delay

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas' elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
