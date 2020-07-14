KDHE amends travel quarantine list: Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed three states from the quarantine list: Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. Additionally, KDHE has modified its international travel list from all international travel to just countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, plus Bahrain and French Guiana. Those traveling internationally are subject to CDC re-entry guidance and protocols.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. The state will review/update this list every two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled to:

• Florida on or after June 29.

• Arizona on or after June 17.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• International travel to Bahrain or French Guiana on or after July 14.

• International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

• Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

“The removal of states from our list isn’t cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly and our cases by population base have approached, even surpassed the states we had on our list. We must do better, Kansas. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”

States added to this list are determined by evaluating new cases in states over a two-week period, then adjusting for population size, giving a case per 100,000 population which can then be compared to the rate in Kansas. States with significantly higher rates (approximately 3 times higher) are added to the list.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6’ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations should contact their local health department regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders while working. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so the local health department may allow a modified quarantine. Please note the only exemption for these quarantine mandates for critical infrastructure sector employees is work – they are not to go any other locations outside of work.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.