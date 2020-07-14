86.4 F
Kansas Headlines

KDHE amends travel quarantine list: Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Professional Sports

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
College Sports

PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed three states from the quarantine list: Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. Additionally, KDHE has modified its international travel list from all international travel to just countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, plus Bahrain and French Guiana. Those traveling internationally are subject to CDC re-entry guidance and protocols.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. The state will review/update this list every two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled to:

• Florida on or after June 29.

• Arizona on or after June 17.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• International travel to Bahrain or French Guiana on or after July 14.

• International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

• Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

“The removal of states from our list isn’t cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly and our cases by population base have approached, even surpassed the states we had on our list. We must do better, Kansas. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”

States added to this list are determined by evaluating new cases in states over a two-week period, then adjusting for population size, giving a case per 100,000 population which can then be compared to the rate in Kansas. States with significantly higher rates (approximately 3 times higher) are added to the list.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6’ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations should contact their local health department  regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders while working. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so the local health department may allow a modified quarantine. Please note the only exemption for these quarantine mandates for critical infrastructure sector employees is work – they are not to go any other locations outside of work.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

Kansas Headlines

KBI Announces Joint Investigation Following Discovery of Explosives

Derek Nester
LOGAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the Bureau of...
Kansas Headlines

Final Day To Register For Kansas Primary Election Tuesday

Bruce Dierking
Tuesday is the final day to register to vote for the Primary Election, which is Tuesday, August 4th. Register by 5 p.m. at your...
Kansas Headlines

K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Fair Canceled For First Time Ever

Derek Nester
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair is more than just a fair — it's a celebration of Kansas, a family tradition, a fun and...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
