Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

The Republican U.S. Representative said in a Tuesday night debate that the charges against him were politically motivated.

By Derek Nester

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Stephen Koranda – Kansas News Service

Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges Tuesday stemming from him registering to vote using the address of a UPS storefront.

The news broke moments before the freshman Republican appeared in a debate with two GOP challengers.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed multiple felony counts against Watkins: interference with law enforcement; providing false information; voting without being qualified; and unlawful advance voting. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for failing to tell the Department of Motor Vehicles about a change of address.

The charges stem from a ballot Watkins cast in a local election last year.

In December, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Watkins used a UPS store address on his voter registration. The congressman listed his official residence as a UPS Store in Topeka on a change-of-address form for voter registration in August 2019. Then he signed an application for a mail-in ballot in October.

That allowed him to vote in a different city council district race than he would have before changing his registration. The UPS store falls in a city council district where the election was decided by 13 votes.

At the time, Watkins’ office said he made an inadvertent mistake, listing his campaign’s mailing address rather than his home. Later he changed that address to an apartment complex in Topeka.

At the start of a debate Tuesday night, Watkins dismissed the charges as “clearly hyper-political.”

“I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said. “As soon as I realized that I had put my mailing address instead of my physical address, we fixed it.”

He said he hadn’t yet seen the charges, but that he had cooperated with the district attorney “completely.”

“I look forward to clearing my name,” Watkins said. “Truly, the timing is suspicious.”

Party regulars typically put extra effort into backing first-term incumbents. Watkins narrowly won a divided Republican primary in 2018 and then the general election with the help of advertising funding from his father.

Now he faces a challenge from two GOP candidates with ties to establishment factions of the local party. He’s in a primary fight with Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor, who worked for former Gov. Sam Brownback and other Republicans.

Watkins suggested that LaTurner was behind the charges because he shared a political consultant with the district attorney.

But that prosecutor, Kagay, said the delay between when the story about Watkins registration broke late last year and the filing of charges on Tuesday reflects a delay caused by the shutdown that came in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watkins’ best-known challenger, LaTurner, said the charges effectively push Watkins out of the race.

“It’s safe to say that this is now a two-person race,” LaTurner said. “The reality is Steve Watkins needs to take responsibility for what he’s done.”

Watkins has faced some controversiesbefore, like allegations he embellished his work growing an overseas business and his claims of leadership in an emergency when an earthquake struck during a climb of Mount Everest.

An earlier version of this story misstated which primary opponent Watkins accused of playing a role in the charges.

Stephen Koranda is the Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio and the Kansas News Service. You can follow him on Twitter @kprkoranda.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

KDHE amends travel quarantine list: Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed three states from the quarantine list: Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. Additionally,...
KBI Announces Joint Investigation Following Discovery of Explosives

LOGAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the Bureau of...
Final Day To Register For Kansas Primary Election Tuesday

Tuesday is the final day to register to vote for the Primary Election, which is Tuesday, August 4th. Register by 5 p.m. at your...
K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
KDHE amends travel quarantine list: Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed three states from the quarantine list: Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. Additionally,...
KBI Announces Joint Investigation Following Discovery of Explosives

LOGAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the Bureau of...
