78.5 F
Wichita
Thursday, July 9, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Office of Rural Prosperity Launches Project for Young Rural Professionals

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Read more
Professional Sports

Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension. "This...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced today the Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) will partner with the Kansas Sampler Foundation to develop a framework designed to engage, empower, retain, and recruit young people in rural Kansas.

“Incentivizing younger Kansans to use their talents here at home, will be critical to continuing to build a 21st century economy in our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our communities, especially rural ones, will benefit greatly if we can find ways to attract a young workforce and keep our children at home.”

The Kansas Sampler Foundation (KSF), led by Executive Director Marci Penner, has been working to support rural communities for almost 30 years. KSF has completed projects in the past focusing on young professionals (21-39 years old).

“It is an asset to be young! Why not round up the ideas, energy, talents, and vision of this age group?” said Penner. “Instead of ignoring the perspective they bring to our state, let’s capitalize on it. If we can make the state more attractive to the under-40 group, it would make Kansas stronger and better for everyone.”

The project will consist of collecting core questions through interviews in targeted regions across the state and digital surveys in all 105 counties. KSF will work with existing young professional and leadership groups to widen the base of information. With the help of data from the Kansas Department of Commerce, KSF will focus on diversity of respondents.

“Out-migration has shrunk rural communities causing them to decline in size and increase in age,” said Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers. “Focusing on the needs of young people, especially young professionals, is key to the future of these communities. Our goal with this project is to identify programs, policies, and investments that would encourage young people to stay in or move to rural communities in Kansas.”

For individuals who are 21-39, identify as rural, and would like to be interviewed, please contact the Kansas Sampler Foundation at marci@kansassampler.org or 620-585-2374.

—-

About The Office of Rural Prosperity
ORP is a nonpartisan initiative established in part to ensure that rural Kansas is heard and represented in the Statehouse. ORP is an effort to streamline rural policy, create an inventory of existing resources and initiatives while aiding in rural improvement efforts.

About The Kansas Sampler Foundation
KSF is public non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and sustain rural culture by educating Kansas about Kansas and networking and supporting rural communities. Their goal is to keep every town viable that shows the will and spirit to help itself.

Previous articleKansas City’s Sprint Center Renamed T-Mobile Center Following Wireless Merger
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Office of Rural Prosperity Launches Project for Young Rural Professionals

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced today the Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) will partner with the Kansas Sampler Foundation to develop a...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas City’s Sprint Center Renamed T-Mobile Center Following Wireless Merger

Derek Nester - 0
Bellevue, Washington — July 9, 2020 — Kansas City is getting another splash of magenta! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled details for T-Mobile Center,...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Read more