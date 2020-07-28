81.5 F
Kansas Headlines

Office of Rural Prosperity Announces 2020 Tour

By Derek Nester

MLB: Tonight’s Marlins-Orioles & Phillies-Yankees Games Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at...
Sporting edges Vancouver in penalty shootout to reach MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday night with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC...
Royals Drop Opening Series Finale To Cleveland 9-2

Derek Nester - 0
CLEVELAND – The Kansas City Royals dropped the opening series finale to the Cleveland Indians in an afternoon affair 9-2, as the Royals were...
Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

Derek Nester - 0
By Jeffrey Flanagan - Royals.com If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright. Singer, 23, made his Major League...
OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced plans and dates for the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) 2020 Tour. This year’s tour will be completely virtual and will build off the ORP Listening Tour Lt. Governor Rogers led last summer.

“The Office of Rural Prosperity was established to give all Kansans a voice at the Statehouse,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This tour will continue to remind rural communities that we are here to support them, and we are continuing to work towards solutions that will foster growth and prosperity in these areas.”

Last summer Lt. Governor Rogers took to the road as part of a statewide Listening Tour where he connected with hundreds of Kansans across the state. These discussions established the foundation for the Office of Rural Prosperity and its priorities to help streamline polices and coordinate programs that aid rural Kansas.

The 2020 tour will consist of 7 virtual meeting across the state that will be open to the public. State agency leaders and local stakeholders will join the Lt. Governor to talk about policies and projects that are targeted to rural areas.

“One of my favorite things is connecting with people and I’m very much looking forward to getting ‘back on the road’ again, even if it’s virtual,” said Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers. “To contrast last year’s tour, this year we will focus around listening and action, meaning we will be showing Kansans how we’ve been working towards sustainable solutions to concerns we’ve heard across the state.”

Governor Kelly cited Covid-19 concerns and the safety of Kansans for the move to a virtual platform. The Lt. Governor echoed her sentiments but acknowledge the challenges of broadband internet for some rural areas. Participants will still have opportunities to ask questions during the meetings and provide feedback through surveys and the comments section.

The ORP’s priority areas consist of broadband and infrastructure, early education and childcare, healthcare, housing, and community development. The tour will also discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on rural communities.

Participants must register for their specific region at www.ruralkanprosper.gov/2020-tour. Call-in options for those with limited internet access will be available and all sessions will be recorded and streamed to Lt. Governor’s Facebook page. Press and public officials are encouraged to attend.

Tour Schedule:

All meetings will be held 5:30-7:00 p.m. except for the Saturday statewide meeting.

  • North Central- Thursday, August 6th
  • North West- Wednesday August 12th
  • Statewide- Saturday, August 22nd (1:30-3:00 p.m.)
  • Southwest- Tuesday, August 25th
  • South Central- Wednesday, September 2nd
  • South East- Wednesday, September 9th
  • North East Kansas- Wednesday, September

###

About The Office of Rural Prosperity
ORP is a nonpartisan initiative established in part to ensure that rural Kansas is heard and represented in the Statehouse. ORP is an effort to streamline rural policy, create an inventory of existing resources and initiatives while aiding in rural improvement efforts.

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list. Florida as well as those countries with a...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Department of Commerce’s Third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held today, Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday,...
Homicide investigation in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Medicine...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
New Physician Assistant Joins Norton County Hospital

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is pleased to announced it has hired physician assistant Gino Salerno as an emergency medicine provider. He will...
Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/27/2020

Bruce Dierking - 0
Marysville City Council met Monday night. Council approved the 2020-21 budget for publication, which will hold the mill levy nearly steady. A public meeting...
CDBG-CV Grants Awarded To Marshall County

Bruce Dierking - 0
A second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities was announced last week. A total of...
