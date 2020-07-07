Several Lincoln County Residents Possibly Exposed To COVID-19

The Lincoln County Health Department posted a statement on Facebook Monday about an outbreak of COVID-19 where some contacts may not have been identified.

The incident surrounds three events. The first took place on June 23rd between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for a rosary at Ryan Mortuary at 137 N. 8th Street in Salina. The second took place June 24th at 11:00 a.m. for mass for a funeral at St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church at 230 E. Cloud in Salina. The third incident took place June 24th between 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a luncheon for a funeral at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church at 1000 Burr Oak Lane in Salina.

The Lincoln County Health Department recommends that if you attended any of the above listed events that you need to quarantine at home until at least July 8th and monitor symptoms of COVID-19 as well as contact the Saline County Health Department at (785) 826-6600.

The health department also stated that they have been informed that several Lincoln County residents attended the events and had contact with a positive COVID-19 case and are not self-quarantining. They also recommend anybody who has symptoms to get tested and contact the Lincoln County Health Department.