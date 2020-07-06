74.5 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 7/6/2020

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Professional Sports

MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
College Sports

Kansas Football Voluntary Workouts Suspended

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Due...
KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

This is day 15 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, for the week ending July 5, 2020, Kansas winter wheat mature was 98%, ahead of 87% last year, and near 96% for the five-year average. Harvested was 80%, well ahead of 52% last year, and near 76% average.

Larry Glenn from Frontier Ag of Quinter in Gove County, reported that his first intake of wheat started around June 20-21. They received a couple of loads and then it stopped. It has been a slow process getting the wheat to the grain bins. Farmers were constantly interrupted by heavy amounts of rain. Along with the rain, farmers were also facing fields that still had green patches in them and weeds. Comparing bushels to last year, they are considerably less, due to fewer acres being planted and fields drying slower because of rain. Yields are also below average; last year workers were having to store wheat on the ground because of the abundance of wheat. This year Glenn says it should all fit in the bins. Protein levels are above 12%, and test weights are 60 pounds per bushel and above.

“We are about 75% done, but I still have hopes that there is wheat out there that needs to come to town,” said Glenn. Farmers are looking at another week to 10 days of harvest if the weather cooperates.

Steve Clanton of Minneapolis in Ottawa County, started harvest around June 26 and wrapped up on July 3. Protein levels averaged 13.8%, which was higher than last year’s average of 11.5%. Clanton reported that harvest started on time and yields were average.

Bill Spiegel who farms in Jewell County, reports that harvest began on July 2 and he hopes to be finished by July 7, if the moisture and humidity stay down. Protein levels were in the 11.8% range. This year’s crop was planted two different ways, one being wheat behind soybeans and the second one being wheat behind wheat stubble. The wheat planted behind soybeans showed more improvement and was better than Spiegel had anticipated. On the other hand, wheat that was planted behind wheat stubble did not do as well as he had thought. This year’s harvest was one of the latest harvests he could recall due to weather and he had treated with fungicide, which takes longer for them to dry down. According to Spiegel, WestBred’s Grainfield was the best variety for his operation.

Craig Dinkel of Midway Extension District in Ellsworth and Russell counties, started with a little harvest on June 17, but was shut down by rain shortly afterward. They were able to start back up on June 24 in the afternoon. Yields this year are all over the board, ranging from 20 to 70 bushels per acre, with averages of 45 to 55 bushels. Yields have mostly been below average, but in the southeast corner of Ellsworth County, some spots were above average. This year harvest started later than normal, and with freeze damage, dry weather and hail, it is taking longer. They are usually done by July 4. Harvest should be wrapping up in the next week, if the weather cooperates. Dinkel reported that in his area, Kansas Wheat Alliance’s Zenda was one of the varieties that was standing out.

The 2020 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. To follow along with harvest updates on Twitter, use # wheatharvest20. Tag us at @kansaswheat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share your harvest story and photos.

