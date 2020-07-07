Plane Crash In Jewell County Sends Pilot To Hospital

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Mankato resident was treated for injuries following a plane crash on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. when a man who remains unidentified at this time, was flying an experimental aircraft. The aircraft experienced mechanical issues following takeoff. The plane lost control and crashed east of the runway.

The unidentified individual was treated at the Jewell County Hospital before being transferred to a Wichita area hospital. He was listed in critical but non-life-threatening condition. Jewell County EMS as well as the Jewell County Fire Department responded to the crash scene.