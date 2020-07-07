88.2 F
Wichita
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
KDNS Local News

Plane Crash In Jewell County Sends Pilot To Hospital

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Professional Sports

MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
College Sports

Kansas Football Voluntary Workouts Suspended

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Due...
KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Mankato resident was treated for injuries following a plane crash on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. when a man who remains unidentified at this time, was flying an experimental aircraft. The aircraft experienced mechanical issues following takeoff. The plane lost control and crashed east of the runway.

The unidentified individual was treated at the Jewell County Hospital before being transferred to a Wichita area hospital. He was listed in critical but non-life-threatening condition. Jewell County EMS as well as the Jewell County Fire Department responded to the crash scene.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Signs Executive Order Implementing Foster Care Report Card

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-53 establishing an annual education report card for students in foster care. The report card will track...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Highway Patrol Reports Independence Day Holiday Activity

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday,...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Declares Drought Emergency, Warnings and Watches for Kansas Counties

Derek Nester - 0
Today Governor Kelly issued Drought Declarations for Kansas counties with Executive Order #20-54. The declaration includes 74 out of 105 counties either in an...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 7/6/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 15 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
