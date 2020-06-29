Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon) on the Royals Radio Network until the first week of the 2020 regular season. All classic games can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas. Next month’s games include Zack Greinke’s first career shutout in 2009 and concludes with a home run dual in Chicago last season. Each “Royals Playback” broadcast features the original play-by-play calls of the game with an introduction by broadcaster Steve Stewart.

Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of July:

