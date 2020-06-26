Mitchell Co & City of Beloit Accepting CDBG Grant Applications

Mitchell County and the City of Beloit are now accepting grant applications for the Community Development Block Grant program. Mitchell County and the City of Beloit received $132,000 each to help our local businesses with payroll and inventory expenses.

Grant funds are from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce. As sub-recipients, we must comply with all state and federal reporting requirements.

In order to qualify, each employee of a business must complete a Job Certification Form. Because this is a HUD program, 51% of a business’s employees must be at 80% low-moderate income or lower. E.g.) 80% LMI for a family of 4 is $53,450.

Applications are due by noon on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. The Grant Review Team will then review all applications and determine a formula to fulfill as many requests as possible.

Once notified of awards, businesses will then be required to provide proof of how the funds are spent. E.g.) copy of an invoice and check to purchase inventory to restock or copy of payroll from before and after a determined COVID19 time period to show expenses and jobs retained.

We acknowledge the complexities of this program but remind businesses this is a grant and not a loan.

Grant application for businesses within the City of Beloit: https://www.beloitks.org/263/CDBG-CV-Grants

Grant application for Mitchell County businesses: https://www.mitchellcountykansas.com/grant-opportunity.html

The application must be submitted by July 23rd at noon to:

Heather Hartman

Solomon Valley Economic Development

209 East Main Street, #104

Beloit, KS 67420

Questions please contact:

Heather Hartman at hhartman@beloitks.org 785.738.3000

Keegan Bailey, NCRPC at kbailey@nckcn.com 785.738.2218