KNDY Local News

Riley County Implements New Restrictions Due To Increase In Coronavirus Cases

By Derek Nester

Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Big 12 Conference, Learfield IMG College Unveil First-Ever Madden NFL 20 Esports Competition for 10 Member Schools

Derek Nester - 0
DALLAS (June 22, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference and Learfield IMG College, its comprehensive multimedia rights partner, today announced the launch of an esports...
K-State Athletics Pauses All Voluntary Workouts for Football Student-Athletes

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for...
Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing and Results Update

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 23, 2020) Due to the recent increase in positive cases, more hospitalizations, and heightened evidence of community spread, Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs has issued Health Order No. 13. This order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 and will remain in effect for 14 days, or until amended, superseded, or rescinded.

“The data for our community indicates the need for more restrictions,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We will take steps to protect public safety and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. If these measures are not successful, additional restrictions may be necessary.”

The mass gathering size will be reduced to 50 people and large venues will continue to be closed.

Businesses and other locations that are open shall comply with the following additional restrictions: 

  1. Restaurants and bars shall only operate at a max occupancy of 75% of their posted limits (including employees).
  2. All restaurants and bars shall screen each employee prior to each shift.  This screening shall include asking about symptoms, travel, contact, and checking temperatures. These records shall be available upon request. The form is provided as Appendix A to Order No. 13. All other businesses are strongly encouraged to screen employees.
  3. Any businesses or other locations found in non-compliance with this order, or a source of significant disease outbreak, or as determined and notified by the Local Public Health Officer shall close.
  4. All businesses and locations are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Recommended Business Practices as published by the Centers for Disease Control and industry-specific guidance by trade groups. Nothing in this order shall be interpreted to require that any business or location open if they choose not to.

Read the order at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19060/Local-Health-Order-No-13

Social distancing practices should also continue:

  • Maintain at least 6-ft of distance.
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible (or using hand sanitizer).
  • Cover nose and mouth with a cloth mask in public situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain (such as in stores).
  • Cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not into the hands).
  • People in high-risk categories are advised to continue taking extra precautions and to limit their contact with the public.

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.

Download the screening form 

https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19061/COVID-19–Screening-tool

Download PDF version of graphic below

https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19062/COVID-Businesses-Reopening-Customer-small-file 

Kansas Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Kansas Appeal On ‘Reckless’ Criminal Threat Statute

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 22, 2020) – The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review two earlier Kansas Supreme Court decisions that ruled Kansas’ reckless...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Takes Immediate Action to Address KDOL’s Unemployment Insurance Caseload

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced multiple actions she will be taking to address the issues impacting the Kansas Department of Labor’s (KDOL)...
Kansas Headlines

Colorado Man Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For Second Degree Intentional Murder, Aggravated Robbery

Derek Nester - 0
JETMORE – (June 22, 2020) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Kansas Stay in Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that communities...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
