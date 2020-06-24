Marshall County Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

MARSHALL COUNTY, KS – The Kansas Department of Health & Environment has confirmed the first positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus in Marshall County today, June 24, 2020. The patient is under quarantine.

The Marshall County Health Department will be conducting contact tracing for those who have been in contact with the affected individual. Individuals who are at an increased risk for community spread will be contacted if known and should monitor at home for symptoms.

Now more than ever we need the community’s support to come together, practice social distancing and help us slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. People can help limit the spread of the virus by:

Staying home when you are sick.

Practicing social distancing – keeping 6 feet between persons and limited unnecessary contact with others.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.

Please contact the Marshall County Health Department at (785) 562-3485 with any questions.

Stay up to date by following the local social media pages and by visiting www.cdc.gov/covid19.