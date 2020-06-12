Riley County Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases; 74 Total Cases

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 12, 2020) Riley County has 3 new COVID-19 positive patients, for a cumulative total of 74. The new patients are a 21 year-old male, 90 year-old female, and a 95 year-old female associated with an outbreak at the Leonardville Nursing Home. There are now a total of 5 positive cases associated with that location. All residents and employees of the facility have been tested. Roughly 2/3 of the 150 test results have been received and staff are waiting for notification about the remaining tests.

The Riley County Health Department has been working alongside the Leonardville facility, with assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), to investigate, test, trace contacts, and isolate all positive cases there.

“The facility has been taking every precaution, from limiting access to visitors to monitoring of staff and residents for symptoms, and following recommendations from both the health department and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) for several months.” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

There are 12 active cases in Riley County, with 59 recovered, and 3 fatalities.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 1 positive patient on a ventilator, and 2 Persons Under Investigation at this time. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.

“This outbreak underscores the importance of collaboration and open communication between partners, and serves as a reminder that COVID-19 is still a pressing issue in Riley County and should continue to be taken very seriously,” said Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “We will continue to work closely with the Leonardville Nursing Home, and all other long-term care facilities, to keep Riley County healthy.”

Kansas has a total of 11,047positives. That represents an increase of 235 cases since Wednesday, June 10. To date, there have been 973 hospitalizations and 243 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of June. If you have an emergency, call 911.

Riley County Statistics for Friday, June 12, 2020:

Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 74

Total Active: 12

Total Recovered: 59

Currently Hospitalized : 1

Total deaths: 3

Pending test results: 83

Negative test results: 1,711

*KDHE is reporting 73 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patient. The total for Riley County is 74.