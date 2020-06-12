90.1 F
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT Considers Allowing Lights, Night Optics for Hunting Coyotes

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Professional Sports

Royals Select Four Players on Final Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 11, 2020) - The Kansas City Royals made four selections on the second and final day of the 2020 First-Year...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Learns Group Stage Opponents For Historic MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City learned today their three group stage opponents for the historic MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex...
Professional Sports

MLB Completes First Day of 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball has completed the first day of the 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, which aired live on MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes...
Professional Sports

Royals Select Two Players On First Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 10, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals made two selections on the first day of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft,...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

PRATT – Though Kansas coyote hunters can already hunt at night year-round without the aid of lights, a new proposal will be discussed at the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) Commission’s June 25 virtual meeting that would allow the use of lights, night vision, and thermal imaging to hunt coyotes. Parties interested in commenting on this proposal may do so by participating in the meeting through Zoom (details here: https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Past-and-Future-Meetings) or emailing Commissioners directly (contact information here: https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Contact-Commissioners).

“Most other Midwest states allow this activity in some form with apparently no more legal or safety issues than other types of hunting,” said KDWPT furbearer biologist Matt Peek, ”And pressure from hunters, and in some cases livestock producers, for us to allow this has really grown in recent years.”

In response to requests from the public, Commissioners asked the department to develop recommendations for future consideration. KDWPT’s proposal – which will likely be voted on at the Commission’s August meeting – includes the following options:

  • Allowing the use of artificial lights, night vision and thermal imaging equipment for hunting coyotes only, not furbearers like bobcats and fox.
  • Season dates for use of this equipment would be Jan. 1 – March 31. 
  • Use of this equipment would not be allowed from a vehicle. 
  • Use of this equipment would be prohibited on department lands and waters, including Walk-In Hunting Area (WIHA) properties.
  • And, a $2.50 permit would be required initially so that the department may learn more about demand and frequency of use.

For a complete June 25 meeting agenda – including specific instructions on how to participate virtually – visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Past-and-Future-Meetings/June-25-2020.

Riley County Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases; 74 Total Cases

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment COVID-19 Update – 6/12/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Wichita Woman Identified As Homicide Victim In Sumner County

Derek Nester - 0
SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Sumner County Sheriff's Office have identified the woman whose body was recovered from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Earns 13th National Silver Shovel Award for Economic Development

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the State of Kansas has collected another prestigious Silver Shovel for excellence in economic development. Area Development magazine's...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up "boots-on-the-ground" work...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From 'Air Pirates'

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly's Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas' Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
KNDY Local News

CMH Foundation Receives Gift For Covid Expenses From Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc.

Derek Nester - 0
MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) Foundation was honored to receive a generous gift of $2,000 to assist with COVID-19 expenses from the Ag...
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/8/2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment COVID-19 Update – 6/12/2020

Derek Nester - 0
