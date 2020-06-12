KDWPT Considers Allowing Lights, Night Optics for Hunting Coyotes

PRATT – Though Kansas coyote hunters can already hunt at night year-round without the aid of lights, a new proposal will be discussed at the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) Commission’s June 25 virtual meeting that would allow the use of lights, night vision, and thermal imaging to hunt coyotes. Parties interested in commenting on this proposal may do so by participating in the meeting through Zoom (details here: https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Past-and-Future-Meetings) or emailing Commissioners directly (contact information here: https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Contact-Commissioners).

“Most other Midwest states allow this activity in some form with apparently no more legal or safety issues than other types of hunting,” said KDWPT furbearer biologist Matt Peek, ”And pressure from hunters, and in some cases livestock producers, for us to allow this has really grown in recent years.”

In response to requests from the public, Commissioners asked the department to develop recommendations for future consideration. KDWPT’s proposal – which will likely be voted on at the Commission’s August meeting – includes the following options:

Allowing the use of artificial lights, night vision and thermal imaging equipment for hunting coyotes only, not furbearers like bobcats and fox.

Season dates for use of this equipment would be Jan. 1 – March 31.

Use of this equipment would not be allowed from a vehicle.

Use of this equipment would be prohibited on department lands and waters, including Walk-In Hunting Area (WIHA) properties.

And, a $2.50 permit would be required initially so that the department may learn more about demand and frequency of use.

For a complete June 25 meeting agenda – including specific instructions on how to participate virtually – visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Past-and-Future-Meetings/June-25-2020.