CMH Foundation Receives Gift For Covid Expenses From Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc.

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) Foundation was honored to receive a generous gift of $2,000 to assist with COVID-19 expenses from the Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. Fund at Kansas Rural Communities Foundation.

Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in Seneca, KS, with multiple offices in Kansas and Nebraska. They believe in vibrant communities and the importance of giving back. The letter accompanying their gift to CMH Foundation read “On behalf of our cooperative, and the CoBank Sharing Success program, we would like to offer our sincere thanks for the work that you do in the communities our customers and employees call home.”

CMH Foundation Director, Pam Harrison, expressed thanks for this gift and the support the hospital has received throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “The generous gift from Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. was unexpected and greatly appreciated. I think all the staff at CMH have been overwhelmed by the support received from the communities we serve. This has been a difficult and trying time for them and our patients as everyone had to adapt quickly to the ever-changing environment. From monetary donations, creative sewing talents, kind words and tolerance for a new way of doing things, to assistance from local, state, and federal Emergency Management Services, we have been embraced by our neighbors, families and friends, and are very grateful.”

For more information about Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc., visit their website: www.agpartnerscoop.com.