Manhattan Woman Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges

A 26-year-old Manhattan woman has been arrested on probable cause for Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary after a 31-year-old woman was seriously injured early this morning.

On Friday, June 12th, around 6:30 a.m. the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a non-emergency call from a 31-year old Manhattan woman reporting she had been battered by another adult woman known to her a few hours earlier.

Initial investigation revealed the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries to her head resulting from blunt force trauma. She was treated in the Emergency Room at Via Christi Ascension and later released.

Further investigation by officers and detectives throughout the day led to the arrest of Ashley Nicole Wright, 26, of Manhattan. Wright is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $250,000.00 bond. This is an ongoing investigation. No other arrests are anticipated.