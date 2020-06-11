92.7 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Earns 13th National Silver Shovel Award for Economic Development

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting KC Learns Group Stage Opponents For Historic MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City learned today their three group stage opponents for the historic MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB Completes First Day of 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball has completed the first day of the 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, which aired live on MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Select Two Players On First Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 10, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals made two selections on the first day of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft,...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLS is Back: All 26 Teams to Resume Season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Starting July 8

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK & LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Wednesday, June 10, 2020) – Major League Soccer today announced the league’s plan to restart the 2020...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

Derek Nester - 0
June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the State of Kansas has collected another prestigious Silver Shovel for excellence in economic development.

Area Development magazine’s annual Silver Shovel award recognizes states for attracting high-value investment projects that create a significant number of new jobs in their communities. This year marks the 13th time Kansas has received the Silver Shovel award.

“This honor is further proof of why Kansas is a preeminent location for businesses to grow and thrive,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “From Day One, my administration has worked diligently to foster an environment that companies need when deciding where to locate and expand. As we move towards a cautious reopening, awards like this will continue to help in our efforts to spur economic development across Kansas.”

As the state’s leading economic development engine, the Kansas Department of Commerce works to help businesses and communities grow in Kansas. All business successes submitted for the Silver Shovel award were supported by Commerce’s business recruitment team.

“Economic development is a team sport, and we are so grateful at the Department of Commerce for our incredible partners in economic development, who we work with every day to achieve this level of success,” Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We also appreciate Area Development for recognizing the hard work that goes into economic development.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce worked with various economic development organizations and partners across the state to select a sample of successful projects to submit for this award. The Top 10 are:

1 Vision Aviation, PLLC

Salina

N

900

$5.2 million

Aerospace

A Place for Mom

Overland Park

N

622

$5 million

Back Office Operations

Advisors Excel Holdings, LLC

Topeka

E

275

$14.4 million

Insurance & Brokerage

CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc.

Olathe

N

315

$5 million

Back Office Operations

Empirical Foods, Inc.

Garden City

N

300

$252 million

Food Processing

Faith Technologies

Olathe

E

780

$38.5 million

Pre-fab Electrical Products

King of Freight

Wichita

E

1,060

$1.1 million

Freight Brokerage

Resers Fine Foods

Topeka

E

301

$54 million

Food Processing

SelectQuote Insurance Services

Overland Park

E

968

$10.1 million

Insurance Brokerage

Walmart

Topeka

N

300

$235 million

Logistics/Distribution

To see the most recent business successes in Kansas, check out the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

The full report on Area Development’s Gold and Silver Shovel awards can be found here.

