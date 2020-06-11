92.7 F
TestNebraska Releases May Testing Statistics

By Derek Nester

LINCOLN, Neb. – The state of Nebraska has released data from its first round of Test Nebraska testing, the snapshot summary can be found here.

“From the time we launched Test Nebraska in early May, our goal has been to provide Nebraska residents with easy access to testing to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone “We are pleased with the response, and we are working to help more communities access testing each day. Widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat virus spread. The more data we have about where and how the virus is spreading, the faster we can respond and the faster we can return to a more familiar state of normalcy here in Nebraska.”

The statistics below reflect the number of Nebraskans tested daily for COVID-19 throughout the month of May:

May 5: 45 May 11: 649 May 17: 700 May 23: 1,341 May 29: 1,097
May 6: 260 May 12: 444 May 18: 1,103 May 24: 1,113 May 30: 1,324
May 7: 572 May 13: 913 May 19: 1,328 May 25: 562 May 31: 1,957
May 8: 676 May 14: 1,030 May 20: 1,189 May 26: 0  
May 9: 313 May 15: 724 May 21: 1,554 May 27: 1,145  
May 10: 311 May 16: 449 May 22: 1,341 May 28: 1,712  

Number of positive and negative test results to date

A total of 886 Nebraska residents tested positive for COVID-19 during the month of May. A total of 1,106 Nebraska residents have received positive test results since testing began May 4. Negative test results during the month of May totaled 23,170. A total of 26,126 people tested have received negative test results since testing began. Inconclusive results were shared with 45 people during the Month of May; 48 inconclusive results have come back since the start of testing.

Nebraska residents completed a total of 248,225 assessments throughout the month of May. The cumulative total of assessments completed is 405,595. These statistics represent the number of people who fully completed assessments to determine their eligibility to receive a test for COVID-19 to date. The average turnaround time for tests to return results was 49.9 hours during the Month of May; it has taken an average of 46.7 hours to receive test results since the start of testing.

“This report is further evidence that Test Nebraska is working. During May alone, Test Nebraska tested over 27,000 Nebraskans as we continue scaling upwards to reach our goals,” said Nomi Health Chief Operating Officer Joshua Walker.

Testing Locations – May 2020

May testing locations included: Grand Island, Beatrice, Clay Center, Dakota City, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Lincoln LEC, Lincoln Regional Center, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha CHI, Omaha College of St. Mary, Schuyler, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Thedford, West Point and York.

Test Nebraska encourages any Nebraska residents who have participated in the recent protests to get tested for COVID-19 to help inform whether those persons test positive and should self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the disease.

Nebraskans can complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from Test Nebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment. Testing sites can now accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.

Test Nebraska hotline was established to help those completing an assessment get answers to general questions (402) 207-9377.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

