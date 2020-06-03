94.7 F
New Walk-In Fishing Property Near Beloit

By Derek Nester

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Anglers will be happy to hear that a new Walk-in Fishing Area (WIFA), formerly known as the FISH program, has been added near Beloit. This 6 acre pond is located just off the blacktop approximately 5 miles west of Beloit on Main Street and has excellent shoreline access around much of the pond. The pond went dry several years ago and did not contain any fish but a recent stocking boosted the numbers of sportfish and will provide immediate angling opportunities for local residents.

On May 15th 150 pounds of channel catfish, 800 adult bluegill, 160 intermediate largemouth bass, and 9 pounds of fathead minnows were stocked. Anglers will be able to harvest many of the catfish and bluegill immediately while the largemouth bass are still several years away from reaching the 18 inch minimum length limit.

This property is open to all anglers (with a valid fishing license) from March 1 to October 31 and includes a small parking area on the east side of the blacktop near the main entrance. Small carry in boats, kayaks, and float tubes are all allowed. Anglers are reminded to follow WIFA specific regulations including an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass and daily creel limit of 2 fish. Channel catfish are managed with a 15 inch minimum length limit and daily creel limit of 2 fish. There are no length or creel limits on bluegill but selective harvest is encouraged to allow everyone to enjoy this resource for years to come.

As a reminder WIFA atlases and maps can be found online, at most sporting goods stores, and at all KDWPT offices. There are other excellent ponds in Mitchell County and surrounding counties that will offer anglers a quality fishing experience. Anglers are strongly encouraged to get out an explore all of these public properties and see what they have to offer!

SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses

Derek Nester - 0
Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local...
66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...
K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
