New Walk-In Fishing Property Near Beloit

Anglers will be happy to hear that a new Walk-in Fishing Area (WIFA), formerly known as the FISH program, has been added near Beloit. This 6 acre pond is located just off the blacktop approximately 5 miles west of Beloit on Main Street and has excellent shoreline access around much of the pond. The pond went dry several years ago and did not contain any fish but a recent stocking boosted the numbers of sportfish and will provide immediate angling opportunities for local residents.

On May 15th 150 pounds of channel catfish, 800 adult bluegill, 160 intermediate largemouth bass, and 9 pounds of fathead minnows were stocked. Anglers will be able to harvest many of the catfish and bluegill immediately while the largemouth bass are still several years away from reaching the 18 inch minimum length limit.

This property is open to all anglers (with a valid fishing license) from March 1 to October 31 and includes a small parking area on the east side of the blacktop near the main entrance. Small carry in boats, kayaks, and float tubes are all allowed. Anglers are reminded to follow WIFA specific regulations including an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass and daily creel limit of 2 fish. Channel catfish are managed with a 15 inch minimum length limit and daily creel limit of 2 fish. There are no length or creel limits on bluegill but selective harvest is encouraged to allow everyone to enjoy this resource for years to come.

As a reminder WIFA atlases and maps can be found online, at most sporting goods stores, and at all KDWPT offices. There are other excellent ponds in Mitchell County and surrounding counties that will offer anglers a quality fishing experience. Anglers are strongly encouraged to get out an explore all of these public properties and see what they have to offer!