Nemaha Valley Community Hospital Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

According to CEO Kiley Floyd an investigation is underway to determine previous contacts with the employees. “At this point we do not believe the employees’ exposure to COVID-19 was at the hospital however a full investigation is under way. This is standard operating procedures. We are not concerned about potential exposure to patients, but we want to make sure we consider all potential contacts. Any patient, visitor or employee who is deemed at risk for potential exposure will be notified by Nemaha County Community Health Services with further instructions.”

“Our providers, nurses and other staff are taking extra precautions daily to protect our patients and themselves as directed by CDC and KDHE.” said Floyd.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital strives to provide personalized, compassionate healthcare while promoting welIness in the communities we serve. Regard less of the service location, our obligation is to provide the highest quality care to our patients, staff, and our community. NVCH continues to screen all patients and visitors to our facility. All staff are screened daily before reporting to work as well. Those who do not pass the screening questions are asked not to report to work.

Floyd went on to say, ‘The hospital continues to be a safe environment for patients. Out of an abundance of caution the hospital enforces quarantine requirements for staff members considered to be under investigation due to possible exposure or even close contact with those employees. We take the safety of our patients and staff members seriously. Our employees are no different than other community members. They have families, church activities and social engagements. This is our new normal. We will a11 be living with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. All we can do is to take appropriate precautions and be wise about the choices we make.”

While County-wide restrictions have been lifted this is a good reminder that proper social distancing, hand hygiene, and recognition of the symptoms of COVID-19 remain the best defense against the spread of the virus. The CDC recognizes COVID-19 symptoms as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. Anyone with symptoms or suspected exposure to COVID-19, should call our hotline number at 785-336-0399.