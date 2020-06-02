Norton County Community Foundation Awards $4,750 in May Grant Cycle

Norton, Kansas, May 2020 — Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $4,750.00 to Norton County nonprofit organizations and charitable projects in the May grant cycle. These funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following organization and project:

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. to support Norton County home upgrades, including a new front door and kitchen cabinets.

DSNWK’s request for funds stated that these home upgrades had been deemed necessary due to the status of the current door and kitchen cabinets. “They are essential in continuing to offer the individuals who reside in the home a pleasurable living experience,” said the applicant. The kitchen cabinet upgrade will provide more functional space, allowing staff and individuals greater use of the kitchen, and the front door repair will improve the aesthetic appearance of the home.

“DSNWK does an excellent job supporting a life of dignity and personal satisfaction for the individuals living in Norton County,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “We’re honored to support their work and to fund this request for facility upgrades.”

The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org. Applications are due the first day of every month to be considered for that month’s funding. For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106, tara@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.