KQNK Local News

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $4,750 in May Grant Cycle

By Derek Nester

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for "Royals Playback"

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Norton, Kansas, May 2020 — Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $4,750.00 to Norton County nonprofit organizations and charitable projects in the May grant cycle. These funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following organization and project:

  • Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. to support Norton County home upgrades, including a new front door and kitchen cabinets.

DSNWK’s request for funds stated that these home upgrades had been deemed necessary due to the status of the current door and kitchen cabinets. “They are essential in continuing to offer the individuals who reside in the home a pleasurable living experience,” said the applicant. The kitchen cabinet upgrade will provide more functional space, allowing staff and individuals greater use of the kitchen, and the front door repair will improve the aesthetic appearance of the home.

“DSNWK does an excellent job supporting a life of dignity and personal satisfaction for the individuals living in Norton County,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “We’re honored to support their work and to fund this request for facility upgrades.”

The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org. Applications are due the first day of every month to be considered for that month’s funding. For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106, tara@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Sorghum Checkoff Selects Leadership Sorghum Class V Members

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 2, 2020) – The United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected 13 members to Leadership Sorghum Class V, a program designed to...
KBI investigates allegation against Riley County Police Department officer

RILEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after an allegation was made against an officer from the Riley County Police...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From 'Air Pirates'

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly's Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas' Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants' Efforts, Kansas Workers Say 'We're Right Next To Each Other'

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
