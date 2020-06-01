Marshall County Lifts Restrictions Caused By COVID-19 Pandemic

In meeting with the county commission, health officer, health nurse, emergency management, the decision has been made to open Marshall County with no restrictions to businesses or limits of gatherings. This can be done safely with the continued diligence of the great citizens of Marshall County.

TRAVEL QUARANTINES TO OTHER STATES OUTLINED BY THE KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & ENVIRONMENT ARE STILL IN EFFECT AND CAN BE VIEWED AT www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

KEEP IN MIND that each business/church/venue is responsible for the safety of themselves and their employees and may require some additional restrictions (WE STRONGLY ENCOURAGE FOLLOWING INDUSTRY SPECIFIC STANDARDS). Please respect the right of each person or business to proceed how they see fit regardless of politics or your personal view of COVID-19. THE CHOICE IS THEIRS JUST AS IT IS YOURS.

IT IS STILL RECOMMENDED AND ENCOURAGED that all citizens take personal responsibility and be proactive to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19

STAYING HOME WHEN SICK

AVOIDING LARGE CROWDS AND NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL

MAINTAINING 6FT OR MORE SOCIAL DISTANCING

STAYING HOME AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE IF YOU ARE IN A HIGH -RISK CATEGORY

WASHING HANDS FREQUENTLY WITH SOAP AND WATER FOR AT LEAST 20 SECONDS

WEARING MASK AS NECESSARY IN PUBLIC

CLEANING AND DISINFECTING SURFACES FREQUENTLY

WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE PANDEMIC AND WORK WITH LOCAL AND STATE PARTNERS TO OFFER INFORMATION IN THE BEST INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY