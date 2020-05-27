73.5 F
Norton County Reopening Plan Update – 5/27/2020

By Derek Nester

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Effective 5/27/2020 @ 12:01 am the Governor’s previously issued executive orders regarding limitations and restrictions for businesses and individuals have been lifted. Specifically, the Ad Astra Plan to reopen Kansas.

Effective immediately- Norton County Health Department, in consultation with the Norton County Health officer and other city/county officials, will NOT impose any restrictions or limitations on businesses or residents of Norton County. Therefore, this will be up to the local business owners and residents of Norton County on how they choose to proceed. If YOUR business feels that you want to limit your total clients coming in, that is up to you. By Norton County officials lifting the restrictions for enforcement, it places the choice to you, the people. This is what makes our country the best country in the world. We also strongly encourage you to respect those places and those people that are still cautious and follow the guidelines that they have imposed on their life and their business. Again, this is about your right to choose.

With these changes, please do not forget those who are more susceptible: those over 65, those who have underlying medical conditions and those that live and/or work closely with others. Also, this Novel Virus spreads by close physical contact; therefore, physically distancing of at least 6 feet, good hand hygiene and staying home while ill, helps reduce the spread. If you do not feel safe going out, please stay home. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.

No matter what political side you are on, or what choices you choose to make, COVID-19 is real; therefore, Public Health will continue to work with our health and medical partners and continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in our county, as well as, the State of Kansas. Norton County Health Department retains the statutory duty of isolation and quarantine for individuals who test positive for Covid-19 as well as close contacts. We will continue to review our plan and adjust it if needed for effective management of Covid-19.

Residents and visitors of Norton County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by KDHE and NCHD. KDHE still has certain locations and states on their travel quarantine list. This is still in place since it was issued by KDHE and not the Governor.

Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please feel free to call Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health Administrator, at 785-877-5745.

WATCH LIVE: NASA & SpaceX Set To Launch First Astronauts To International Space Station

The first launch of astronauts to the International Space Station since the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 is set for launch...
Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

Today Governor Laura Kelly announced a series of actions her administration is taking to respond to the emergency situation COVID-19 currently presents to the...
K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral

MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

iNWS Alert

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/27/2020 2:25 PM to 5/28/2020 6:24 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
