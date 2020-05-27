Norton County Reopening Plan Update – 5/27/2020

Effective 5/27/2020 @ 12:01 am the Governor’s previously issued executive orders regarding limitations and restrictions for businesses and individuals have been lifted. Specifically, the Ad Astra Plan to reopen Kansas.

Effective immediately- Norton County Health Department, in consultation with the Norton County Health officer and other city/county officials, will NOT impose any restrictions or limitations on businesses or residents of Norton County. Therefore, this will be up to the local business owners and residents of Norton County on how they choose to proceed. If YOUR business feels that you want to limit your total clients coming in, that is up to you. By Norton County officials lifting the restrictions for enforcement, it places the choice to you, the people. This is what makes our country the best country in the world. We also strongly encourage you to respect those places and those people that are still cautious and follow the guidelines that they have imposed on their life and their business. Again, this is about your right to choose.

With these changes, please do not forget those who are more susceptible: those over 65, those who have underlying medical conditions and those that live and/or work closely with others. Also, this Novel Virus spreads by close physical contact; therefore, physically distancing of at least 6 feet, good hand hygiene and staying home while ill, helps reduce the spread. If you do not feel safe going out, please stay home. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.

No matter what political side you are on, or what choices you choose to make, COVID-19 is real; therefore, Public Health will continue to work with our health and medical partners and continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in our county, as well as, the State of Kansas. Norton County Health Department retains the statutory duty of isolation and quarantine for individuals who test positive for Covid-19 as well as close contacts. We will continue to review our plan and adjust it if needed for effective management of Covid-19.

Residents and visitors of Norton County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by KDHE and NCHD. KDHE still has certain locations and states on their travel quarantine list. This is still in place since it was issued by KDHE and not the Governor.

Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please feel free to call Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health Administrator, at 785-877-5745.