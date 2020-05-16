60.6 F
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Marshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 5/12/2020

By Derek Nester
Derek Nester
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special Session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member, County Clerk Sandra Wilson, County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber. The meeting was live streamed on the Marshall County Clerk and Elections Facebook page.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 1:45 p.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber encouraged the County to apply for the CDBG-CV grant. This is a grant for $300,000 per county to go to for-profit businesses who have 51% or more of low to moderated income employees. This is a first come, first serve grant, therefore, it is imperative that the County act swiftly if wishing to apply for the grant. Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber is willing to write the grant with the assistance of North Central Regional Planning Commission. There will be a minimal fee for this service, however, this can be reimbursed by the grant proceeds if necessary. Mrs. Barber asked if the County has a DUNS # and she was informed that County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker can provide that.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to direct Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber with the assistance of North Central Regional Planning Commission to write, apply for and administer the CDBG-CV grant for Marshall County. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 2:10 p.m. Unanimous.

