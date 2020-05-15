Governor Kelly announces executive order extending relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Laura Kelly today issued a new executive order as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order #20-33 will extend temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, on June 15, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier. It is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-22.

“The executive order issued today will continue to ease the burden on the workers who are critical to our state’s response capabilities,” Kelly said.

The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response effort.

To view E.O. #20-33, click here.